Chicago Weather: RADAR LIVE - Winter Storm Warning in effect as snow accumulates

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Chicago area Saturday morning as a major storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across the area.The Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 3 p.m. Friday for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Kane counties and will remain in effect until noon on Saturday. The Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7 p.m. for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties in Indiana. That Winter Storm Warning will also remain in effect until noon Saturday.The heavy snow impacted road and air travel late Friday and early Saturday as snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour lead to poor visibility and blowing snow. O'Hare International Airport reported 452 cancellations as of 4:30 a.m. and Midway reported 48 cancellations.Amtrak is warning people to check their train status this weekend, as some trains out of Chicago have already been canceled.Careful on the roads, Diane Pathieu is in the ABC 7 Stormtracker with slick conditions.Snow began falling Friday afternoon and is expected to continue into Saturday morning in the Chicago area, leaving behind 3 to 9 inches for many areas. Some could see well over that, with higher totals most likely north of I-88.Snow began falling across the Chicago area Friday evening. The heaviest snow was expected from about 8 p.m. Friday until about 6 a.m. Saturday.Snow will taper off from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening.The City of Chicago said Friday it had 350,000 tons of salt at piles across the city and more than 300 snow vehicles ready to clear the streets.ComEd also said it has increased staffing and is getting equipment ready ahead of the storm."ComEd has developed a plan and is prepared to have crews ready to respond in the event that there are weather-related issues," said Terence R. Donnelly, president and chief operating officer, ComEd. "Our team is committed to responding to inclement weather issues and restoring any power interruptions as quickly and safely as possible."ComEd says anyone who encounters a downed power line can call 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661) and Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237). ComEd warns you should not approach downed power lines and do not shovel snow onto ComEd equipment.Saturday's temperature will reach a high of 26 degrees and a low of 12.Strong winds are also expected Saturday, which the National Weather Service warns will build waves to 7-10 ft. and could cause minor flooding along the lakeshore bike path.On Sunday, bitter cold temps and wind chills will take over with high temps reaching only 12 degrees, and a low of 0.Lake effect snow will begin falling on Sunday, beginning along the Illinois lakeshore then rapidly swinging into northwest Indiana, adding additional accumulation in those areas.