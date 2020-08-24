Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain changing to snow showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain changes over to snow showers Thursday night. Lows around 32 degrees.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 28

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries/sprinkles. High: 35, Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 30, Low: 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow at night. High: 30, Low: 25

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 32, Low: 24

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 34, Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow. High: 33, Low: 26

