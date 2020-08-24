Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain continues, patchy fog Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain continues with patchy fog Friday night Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Rain turning to snow late. High: 42, Low: 29

Sunday: Cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 32, Low: 23

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 33, Low: 27

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 35, Low: 25

Thursday: Sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 27

Friday: Dry. High: 39, Low: 29



