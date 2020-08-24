Chicago Weather: Rain develops, possibly mixing with snow Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain develops, possibly mixing with snow Saturday night. Lows in the upper 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Rainy, windy. High: 52, Low: 40: Isolated showers. High: 55, Low: 38: Still cool, but sunny. High: 58, Low: 36: Sunny. High: 63, Low: 41: A little warmer. High: 68, Low: 44Cloudy with a few showers. High: 70, Low: 52: Brief showers. High: 72, Low: 46