Chicago Weather: Rain leads to some slick roads across area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More rain overnight could lead to standing water on the road for the morning commute Wednesday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for parts of the Chicago area before expiring at 1 a.m. Many southwest suburbs were also under a Flash Flood Watch, which has been cancelled.

The rain is expected to diminish through the morning commute. Spotty showers are possible during the day, but most of the area should be dry through the mid-evening.

More storms are expected in the overnight hours, with a marginal risk of severe weather and a slight risk for areas south of I-80.

The rain has led to some high-standing water on some Chicago area roads. In Orland Park, Southwest Highway has been closed because of high-standing water.

The rain and storms came after severe storms brought rain, hail, high winds and even a tornado to the Chicago area on Memorial Day.

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down near south suburban Sauk Village Monday afternoon, near the Illinois-Indiana border. The touchdown was reported in the area east of Sauk Village and southwest of Dyer, Indiana.

Sauk Village police said there were no sightings or touchdowns in town, but a few homes on the far east side of town lost or sustained damage to their roofs. Police said no injuries have been reported.

