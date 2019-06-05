Chicago Weather: Rain leaves drivers stranded on flooded streets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overnight rain in the Chicago area has led to some high standing water on some roadways Wednesday morning.The rain has caused some major problems near the Buena Park and Lakeview areas along Lake Shore Drive. The rain led to some flooding under Lake Shore Drive at Montrose and Irving Park.Some cars ended up getting stuck under the Montrose underpass making for some unhappy drivers. Another driver ended up having to get towed out of the flooded waters as city crews work to clear up the roadways.The rain is expected to continue until about 7 a.m. Some areas, including the northern suburbs have received more than two inches of rain in the past 24 hours.