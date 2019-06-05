Chicago Weather: Rain leaves drivers stranded on flooded streets

The rain has caused some major problems near the Buena Park and Lakeview areas along Lake Shore Drive. The rain led to some flooding under Lake Shore Drive at Montrose and Irving Park.
Some cars ended up getting stuck under the Montrose underpass making for some unhappy drivers. Another driver ended up having to get towed out of the flooded waters as city crews work to clear up the roadways.
The rain is expected to continue until about 7 a.m. Some areas, including the northern suburbs have received more than two inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
