Chicago Weather: Rain lingers overnight, as do cooler temperatures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Steady rain is falling across the Chicago area, making for a wet Wednesday. The rain will persist overnight.

Rain falling across the city and suburbs will become heavier and more widespread throughout the day. Some periods of heavier downfall are likely and the occasional thunderstorm is possible, though stronger storms are not expected.

Rain is moving northeast from the south, and the heavier downpours are being seen further south, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

Some areas could see as much as an inch of rain by the end of the day, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Rain will taper off slowly overnight and into Thursday morning, but the cool air will linger.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect overnight and into Thursday for Cook County and Northwest Indiana. Winds out of the north-northwest combined with high lake levels could cause some flooding along the lakefront bike path Thursday morning.

Worse flooding is possible in Northwest Indiana.

There is also a high risk of rip currents and high waves in Lake Michigan Thursday.

