Chicago Weather: Rain mainly south, mostly cloudy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain mainly south, mostly cloudy Monday. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 56

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 69, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 65

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 84, Low: 67

Saturday: Little change. High: 85, Low: 66

Sunday: Sunny with rain late. High: 87, Low: 65

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News