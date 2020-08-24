Chicago Weather: Rain mainly south, mostly cloudy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain mainly south, mostly cloudy Monday. Highs in the 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 56: Isolated storms. High: 69, Low: 62: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 65: Warm with isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66Sunny, breezy. High: 84, Low: 67: Little change. High: 85, Low: 66: Sunny with rain late. High: 87, Low: 65