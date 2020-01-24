Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain, snow mix creates slick roads for Friday morning commute, with more snow in forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mix of rain and snow is continuing to fall on the Chicago area, once again creating slick roads for the morning commute Friday.

The morning rush is expected to be sloppy and slushy, with more rain in areas in and around the city and some snow in areas to the north and west. The weather will transition to a rain, drizzle and fog in the late morning and afternoon.

Precipitation is expected to transition back to snow in the evening Friday and will become heavy at times. A Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to go into effect for the Chicago area at 6 p.m. and remain in effect into Saturday.

By the time the storm moves out, areas to the south are expected to have one inch of snow accumulation, with areas to the north and west getting as much as six inches of snow accumulation.

Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

