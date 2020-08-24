Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain, some clearing late Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold morning Sunday with rain and some clearing late on Mother's Day. Highs in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Rainy, windy. High: 52, Low: 40

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 55, Low: 38

Tuesday: Still cool, but sunny. High: 58, Low: 36

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 63, Low: 41

Thursday: A little warmer. High: 68, Low: 44

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 70, Low: 52

Saturday: Brief showers. High: 72, Low: 46

