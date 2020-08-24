Chicago Weather: Rain, some clearing late Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold morning Sunday with rain and some clearing late on Mother's Day. Highs in the 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Rainy, windy. High: 52, Low: 40: Isolated showers. High: 55, Low: 38: Still cool, but sunny. High: 58, Low: 36: Sunny. High: 63, Low: 41: A little warmer. High: 68, Low: 44Cloudy with a few showers. High: 70, Low: 52: Brief showers. High: 72, Low: 46