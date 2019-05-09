Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue overnight, some severe storms possible

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5291924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There is still some potential for storms to turn severe as rain moves through the Chicago area overnight and into Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms continued to move through the Chicago area Wednesday night, and there is still a possibility some of them could become severe in the overnight hours.A tornado warning was briefly in effect in LaSalle County, though there have been no reports of touchdowns or any damage reported.Pockets of heavy rain were moving northeast through DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, and there was also heavy rain in parts of Lake and McHenry Counties as of 10 p.m. There is another isolated cell to the south.Overnight showers and some storms are expected to dot the area, and while the threat of tornadoes has largely dissipated, there is still the potential for strong storms with gusts of wind as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour.There will be pockets of more rain in the early morning hours that could snarl the morning commute for many.