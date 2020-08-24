Weather

Chicago Weather: Rain, storms Saturday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and storms Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Rain and storms. High: 59, Low: 47

Sunday: Windy with more showers. High: 53, Low: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High: 58, Low: 40

Tuesday: Cool. High: 54, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 53, Low: 39

Thursday: mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 58, Low: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy, still cool. High: 55, Low: 41

