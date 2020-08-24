Chicago Weather: Rain then sun Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain then sun Friday. Highs in the low 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Rain then sun. High: 52, Low: 40: Isolated showers. High: 59, Low: 39: Sunny and cooler, but dry. High: 53, Low: 36: Sunny and mild. High: 62, Low: 41: Rain/mix possible. High: 64, Low: 34: Scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 34: Big change, much cooler. High: 45, Low: 33