Chicago Weather: Rain to transition to snow Friday evening, with more snow in forecast for Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain and drizzle over the Chicago area will switch over to snow in the evening Friday and continue into Saturday.

Wintry mix falling Friday morning created sloppy and slushy roads across the area.

Precipitation is expected to transition back to snow in the evening Friday and will become heavy at times. A Winter Weather Advisory is scheduled to go into effect for the Chicago area at 6 p.m. and remain in effect through Saturday.

A mix of rain and snow is continuing to fall on the Chicago area, once again creating slick roads for the morning commute Friday.



Most of the snow will fall between 10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. By the time the storm moves out, areas to the south are expected to have one inch of snow accumulation, with areas to the north and west getting as much as six inches of snow accumulation.

By 11 a.m. Friday, Aurora had receoved 2.5 inches of snow, Bourbonnais 2.3 inches of snow and Darien, Hawthorne Woods and La Grange Park each received 2 inches of snow.

RELATED: Residents who don't shovel could be fined up to $500
Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront
The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

