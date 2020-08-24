Weather

Chicago Weather: Rainy, foggy overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy, foggy with steady temps. Lows in the low 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 49, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, clearing late. High: 48, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 47, Low: 30

Saturday: Bright sunshine. High: 50, Low: 36

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 29

Monday: Cold, snow possible. High: 34, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cold, periods of snow. High: 29, Low: 25



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 9,469 new coronavirus cases, 125 deaths
Girl, 11, shot while in bedroom of South Side home
Chicago City Council approves 2021 budget, property tax hike
So Great, So Fragile: How climate change impacts the Great Lakes
Beloved Little Village vendor dies of COVID-19
Unsung heroes: Respiratory therapists try to keep up with rising COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Show More
8-year-old promotes positivity; provides food, supplies to over 10,000 people
Elderly man critically injured in Little Village hit-and-run
'The Bachelorette': Guys go rogue for chance to get closer to Tayshia Adams
IL unemployment system experiencing unprecedented fraud: officials
4 winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News