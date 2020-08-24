Weather

Chicago Weather: Rainy, windy, chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and chilly with showers Friday. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Chilly, windy with showers. High: 51, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny and still cool. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 52

Monday:Sunny and pleasant. High: 73, Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 56

Thursday: Stray showers. High: 74, Low: 52

