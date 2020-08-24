Weather

Chicago Weather: Rainy, windy, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy, windy and cold Thursday night, with rain heavy enough to cause flooding on streets and in areas with poor drainage. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Rain then sun. High: 52, Low: 40

Saturday: Isolated showers. High: 59, Low: 39

Sunday: Sunny and cooler, but dry. High: 53, Low: 36

Monday: Sunny and mild. High: 62, Low: 41

Tuesday: Rain/mix possible. High: 64, Low: 34

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 34

Thursday: Big change, much cooler. High: 45, Low: 33

