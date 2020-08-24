Weather

Chicago Weather: Rainy with isolated thunder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rainy with isolated Thunder Tuesday night. Lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Windy with isolated showers. High: 59, Low: 44

Thursday: Rain late, windy. High: 52, Low: 34

Friday: Cloudy, breezy, morning rain/snow mix. High: 53, Low: 39

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 54, Low: 36

Sunday: Sunny but chilly. High: 49, Low: 35

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 57, Low: 41

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 66, Low: 48

