Weather

Chicago Weather: Scattered rain, storms Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered rain and storms Wednesday with a big temperature spread across our area. Expect highs in the 50s north of Chicago, and in the 70s south.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Scattered rain, much cooler. High: 66, Low: 49

Thursday: Partly cloudy, some showers. High: 62, Low: 45

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 60

Sunday: Great day. High: 79, Low: 57

Monday: Chance of storms. High: 70, Low: 52

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 50

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family views bodycam video of fatal CPD shooting in Portage Park
Illinois is losing residents, but not from where you'd think
Chicago considering vaccine passports for summer events
Des Plaines police chief raises questions about shootout that wounded teen
Naperville warehouse failed to contain deadly COVID outbreak, OSHA says
Stray bullet kills 24-year-old reporter in her own apartment
Federal threat alert before Biden speech backed by Chicago terror research
Show More
2nd person charged in Jaslyn Adams murder
2 cousins, 13 and 14, shot in South Chicago
Bernie Wong, a pillar in Chicago's Chinese American community, dies
DuSable Museum hate mail investigated by Secret Service
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
More TOP STORIES News