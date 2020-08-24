Chicago Weather: Scattered rain, storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered rain and storms Wednesday with a big temperature spread across our area. Expect highs in the 50s north of Chicago, and in the 70s south.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Scattered rain, much cooler. High: 66, Low: 49: Partly cloudy, some showers. High: 62, Low: 45Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 46: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 60: Great day. High: 79, Low: 57: Chance of storms. High: 70, Low: 52: Scattered showers. High: 66, Low: 50