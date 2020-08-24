Weather

Chicago Weather: Scattered showers Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered showers Saturday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cold and blustery. High: 35, Low: 24

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 31, Low: 20

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 32, Low: 25

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 34, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 24

Friday: Dry. High: 40, Low: 25

Saturday: showers possible. High: 39, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD still on hunt for downtown Chicago looting suspects
Funeral held for CFD Lt. killed in attempted carjacking
IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 COVID-19 deaths
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
1 wounded in I-290 shooting on West Side
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
Show More
Operation Santa brings joy to families of fallen, hurt CPD officers
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Long-time Rep. Lipinski worries over Democrats' future
4 killed in Cicero car crash
4 shot in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News