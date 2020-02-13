Weather

Chicago Weather: Scattered storms early Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered storms early Sunday, then hot and clearing. Highs in the low 90s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Strong storms early, then hot and clearing. High: 90, Low: 71

Monday: Mainly dry, clouds increase. High: 86, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 90, Low: 76

Saturday: Hot, heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 74



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Man, 21, charged in murder of DePaul student
Head of Chicago police union turns to Trump for help with 'chaos' in city
Illinois reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases
This Korean fried chicken packs a crunch
41 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence so far
Show More
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
Man says final goodbye to wife who's dying from COVID-19
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Officer accidentally shot, killed by training officer during traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News