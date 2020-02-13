Chicago Weather: Scattered storms early Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered storms early Sunday, then hot and clearing. Highs in the low 90s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Strong storms early, then hot and clearing. High: 90, Low: 71
Monday: Mainly dry, clouds increase. High: 86, Low: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69
Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 67
Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 90, Low: 76
Saturday: Hot, heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 74
