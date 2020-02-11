snow

Chicago weather: Several inches of snow forecast as Winter Weather Advisory issued; bitter cold on the way

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, Chicago! The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is forecasting several inches of snow before the coldest air of the season moves in on Friday.

SNOW FORECAST: ABC7's Tracy Butler breaks down snow timing, amounts
ABC7 meterologist Tracy Butler has the latest on snow timing and amounts across the Chicago area.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for Will, Grundy, Livingston and Kankakee counties and 4 p.m. for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.



ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said the snow is forecast to begin falling mid-afternoon on Wednesday, beginning in the southwest and south suburbs. Snow will overspread the entire region by Wednesday evening and isn't expected to wind down until late Thursday afternoon.

WATCH: Winter surfers ride Lake Michigan waves
Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.



Mowry said snow accumulations will range from 2 to 5 inches across the Chicago area. The city and areas north can expect between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with a few locations seeing 4 inches. Areas south of Chicago may see higher accumulations near 5 inches, especially in northwest Indiana as lake effect snow develops Thursday afternoon.



Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s for the weekend.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

