Chicago weather: Several inches of snow forecast as Winter Weather Advisory issued; bitter cold on the way

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, Chicago! The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is forecasting several inches of snow before the coldest air of the season moves in on Friday.The National Weather Service has issued afor areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for Will, Grundy, Livingston and Kankakee counties and 4 p.m. for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said the snow is forecast to begin falling mid-afternoon on Wednesday, beginning in the southwest and south suburbs. Snow will overspread the entire region by Wednesday evening and isn't expected to wind down until late Thursday afternoon.Mowry said snow accumulations will range from 2 to 5 inches across the Chicago area. The city and areas north can expect between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with a few locations seeing 4 inches. Areas south of Chicago may see higher accumulations near 5 inches, especially in northwest Indiana as lake effect snow develops Thursday afternoon.Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s for the weekend.