Chicago weather: Snow continues to fall Thursday, with several inches accumulating across area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow fell across the Chicago area, with several inches of accumulation on the ground in many places.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. The advisory is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake McHenry Grundy, Livingston and Will counties until noon. For northwest Indiana, the advisory for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana remains in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Snow began falling in the city around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and started a bit before that in the southwest and south suburbs.

As of 11 a.m., 5 inches of snow fell in Lemont, 4.8 inches of snow fell in Peotone and Lynwood, 4.5 inches of snow fell in Oswego, 4.4 inches of snow fell in Glen Ellyn and 4.2 inches of snow fell in St. Charles and 4 inches of snow fell in Merrillville, Manhattan and New Lenox. In the city, O'Hare received 3.1 inches of snow and Midway received 3.3 inches of snow.

ABC7 StormTracker Live checked out road conditions, with slushy conditions on some roadways.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation began transitioning snow plows and salt spreaders to clear the city's side streets.

The snow is also causing some issues at Chicago's airports. As of 11:15 a.m., 274 flights are canceled at O'Hare and 11 flights are canceled at Midway.

The winter blast created some beautiful landscapes in the Old Irving Park neighborhood

"Winters are so ugly and it's so beautiful to see it when it's covered in this pristine snow," said Elizabeth King. "It's just awesome. I love it."

Some children couldn't get enough of it. Don Rood's little boys enjoyed every moment.

"They do," Rood said. "It's hard getting them in the car. You saw i tried for five minutes to get them in the car."

Homeowners worked hard before work to clear their sidewalks. Ellen Stern is retired and she broke out her snowblower and pitched in to help her neighbors.

"I have some friends who have trouble lifting and an elderly neighbor and I'm blessed with a brand new snowblower so I wanna use it," Stern said.

An arctic cold front is moving into the area, dropping temperatures significantly with below-zero wind chills overnight as well as gusty winds.

There are also concerns about lakeshore flooding as waves increase along Lake Michigan Thursday morning. Cook County with waves between 8 and 11 feet, but northwest Indiana could see waves up to 18 feet possible during the day Thursday.

The high waves have led the Chicago Park District to close areas of the Lakefront Trail.



Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.



Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s and even to the low 40s for the weekend.

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

