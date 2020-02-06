Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, totaling more than 4 inches of accumulation in places

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5907912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow fell across the Chicago area Thursday morning, with some areas in the south suburbs getting more than four inches of accumulation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A snowstorm is continuing to hit the Chicago area Thursday morning, with some areas getting more than four inches of snow accumulation.Snow is expected to continue through the morning commute Thursday, with an additional inch of snow expected.Snow began falling in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana around 3 p.m., and spread north Wednesday evening. By 6 a.m. Thursday, Lansing had received 4.3 inches of snow, Homewood 3.5 inches of snow, Joliet had 2.1 inches of snow, Downers Grove had 1.8 inches of snow and Dyer, Indiana had 2.3 inches of snow. In Chicago, O'Hare had 1.4 inches of snow and Midway had 1.9 inches of snow.There is also potential for lake effect snow Thursday night into Friday morning, mainly in the city and in Northwest Indiana.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Kankakee County in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 9 a.m. Thursday.ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out conditions on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway, with some slick conditions. Storm Tracker then checked out side streets in south suburban Oak Lawn and Markham, with a layer of snow on many streets.In the city, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is monitoring conditions and has a fleet responding to the ice and snow.In the south suburbs, several inches fell and snow plows hit the roads early to clear the snow. Some drivers also got an early start to head into work."The roads are alright," said driver Seled Cruz. "There just kind of wet and slick, but they are driveable."The Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted to remind motorists to give snow plows room on the roads.IDOT is reminding drivers that snow plows drive slowly, stop often, overlap lanes, and make wide turns. They also have a restricted field of vision, create snow clouds that could reduce visibility to zero and conceal hazards, and spread de-icer that could hit your vehicle. It's important to give snow plows room and drive behind them if at all possible. If you must pass, you should pass with caution.