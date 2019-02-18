Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area

CHICAGO (WLS) --Several inches of snow fell across the Chicago area Sunday and Monday, with lake-effect snow continuing into the morning.
By 11 a.m. Monday, O'Hare received 4.3 inches of snow and Midway received 4 inches of snow. In the suburbs, Buffalo Grove received 8.7 inches of snow, Northbrook received 6.8 inches of snow, Hoffman Estates 6.1 inches of snow, La Grange Park received 3 inches of snow and Park Forest received 1.5 inches of snow.
Track the snow with Live Doppler 7 Max
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it has transitioned 211 salt spreaders to clear and salt residential streets.
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for Lake County in Illinois.
WATCH: The latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.
More snow is expected throughout the coming week, including 6 to 12 hours of wintry mix on Wednesday.