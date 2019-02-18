WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Several inches of snow fell across the Chicago area Sunday and Monday, with lake-effect snow continuing into the morning.

By 11 a.m. Monday, O'Hare received 4.3 inches of snow and Midway received 4 inches of snow. In the suburbs, Buffalo Grove received 8.7 inches of snow, Northbrook received 6.8 inches of snow, Hoffman Estates 6.1 inches of snow, La Grange Park received 3 inches of snow and Park Forest received 1.5 inches of snow.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it has transitioned 211 salt spreaders to clear and salt residential streets.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for Lake County in Illinois.
More snow is expected throughout the coming week, including 6 to 12 hours of wintry mix on Wednesday.
