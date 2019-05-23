severe weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail; tornadoes possible SW of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is keeping an eye on an increasing risk for severe storms across the Chicago area - including the possibility of tornadoes southwest of the city.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Chicago area is now under a slight risk of severe storms starting after around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The main threats in any storms that develop will be high winds and hail. The severe threat will last through 1 a.m., possibly longer.

However, a tornado threat will exist in the counties southwest of Chicago. In particular, the area from Peoria back into Missouri has a high concern for tornadoes - including parts of LaSalle and Livingston counties.

How do tornadoes form?
Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

