Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail; tornadoes possible SW of Chicago

According to the National Weather Service, most of the Chicago area is now under a slight risk of severe storms starting after around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The main threats in any storms that develop will be high winds and hail. The severe threat will last through 1 a.m., possibly longer.
WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
However, a tornado threat will exist in the counties southwest of Chicago. In particular, the area from Peoria back into Missouri has a high concern for tornadoes - including parts of LaSalle and Livingston counties.
How do tornadoes form?