Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail; tornadoes possible SW of Chicago

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is keeping an eye on an increasing risk for severe storms across the Chicago area - including the possibility of tornadoes southwest of the city.According to the National Weather Service, most of the Chicago area is now under a slight risk of severe storms starting after around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The main threats in any storms that develop will be high winds and hail. The severe threat will last through 1 a.m., possibly longer.However, a tornado threat will exist in the counties southwest of Chicago. In particular, the area from Peoria back into Missouri has a high concern for tornadoes - including parts of LaSalle and Livingston counties.