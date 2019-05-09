Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibility of tornado

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is keeping an eye on the potential for severe weather Wednesday.

After some morning showers give way to drier conditions in the afternoon, strong to severe storms will be possible in the evening hours, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Strong storms are expected to develop in western Illinois and move into the Chicago area late Wednesday night. The main threat will be far west of the city, in DeKalb, LaSalle and Livingston counties. However, any storms that develop will be strong, gusty winds - but an isolated tornado is also possible.

The tornado is dependent on several factors, including how warm temperatures get, how much moisture in the atmosphere there is during the afternoon, and the timing of storms arriving from the west. Right now it appears the best chance of storms for the immediate Chicago area is after 9 p.m., which would help limit the severe weather threat and tornado threat.

There will also be a large temperature spread from north to south across the Chicago area Wednesday, which could help fuel severe storms. The boundary between warmer air and cooler air will be a key focal point for storms and any potential severe weather, Mowry said.
