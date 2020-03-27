Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring large hail, high winds, tornadoes to city, suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team has declared Saturday an Accuweather Alert Day as the Chicago area braces for potentially severe storms this weekend.ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said Friday will be foggy with spotty showers, though a few peeks of sun are possible before giving way to light rain in the evening hours. Steady rain and numerous storms are possible overnight and into Saturday morning, with some hail possible.According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather overnight, with areas south and west under a "slight" risk for severe weather."Those storms that occur overnight could be large hail producers," Butler said.Butler said there will be a lull in the precipitation between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday before a warm front pushes temperatures to near 60 degrees. This could help fuel another round of severe storms from 3 p.m. to midnight across the Chicago area, Butler said.The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the greatest risk for severe weather on Saturday is south and west of Chicago, where numerous, widespread severe storms are possible.The greatest risks in any storms that develop are heavy rain, strong winds, large hail and even tornadoes, Butler said. Many areas could see around an inch of rain or more by Sunday morning.