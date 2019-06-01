Chicago Weather: Severe storms expected Saturday

The first round is expected to move through the northern suburbs between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Widespread severe weather is not expected with this round, but the stronger of these storms may produce some hail.
The second round of storms is expected to come through the area during the afternoon and may contain severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes. The main timing will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
After the front pushes through Saturday evening, the rain clears out for Sunday with cooler temperatures.