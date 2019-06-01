Chicago Weather: Severe storms move through area Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5326292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ashley Klinger captures hailstorm in Berwyn Saturday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms with gusty winds and hail are moving through the Chicago area Saturday.The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County until 6:45 p.m.The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake McHenry, Will and DeKalb counties in Illinois. In Northwest Indiana, the watch includes Lake and Porter counties.While the possibility of a tornado is remote, the storm is bringing strong winds and hail in addition to heavy rain.In west suburban Berwyn, ABC7 viewer Ashley Klinger witnessed quarter-sized hail.After the front pushes through Saturday evening, the rain clears out for Sunday with cooler temperatures.