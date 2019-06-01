Chicago Weather: Severe storms move through area Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County until 6:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake McHenry, Will and DeKalb counties in Illinois. In Northwest Indiana, the watch includes Lake and Porter counties.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
While the possibility of a tornado is remote, the storm is bringing strong winds and hail in addition to heavy rain.
In west suburban Berwyn, ABC7 viewer Ashley Klinger witnessed quarter-sized hail.
After the front pushes through Saturday evening, the rain clears out for Sunday with cooler temperatures.
RELATED: How do tornadoes form?