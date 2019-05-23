Chicago Weather: Severe storms move through area, Tornado Watch cancelled

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains why weather conditions need to be just right in order to form a tornado.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms moved through the Chicago area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, prompting a Tornado Watch and a Warning in some parts of the Chicago area.A Tornado Watch was in effect for Iroquois, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana and expired at 3 a.m.At one point early Thursday, a Tornado Warning was issued for southeastern Livingston County, north central Ford County and northwestern Iroquois County.A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.