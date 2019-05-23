Chicago Weather: Severe storms move through area, Tornado Watch cancelled

A Tornado Watch was in effect for Iroquois, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana and expired at 3 a.m.
At one point early Thursday, a Tornado Warning was issued for southeastern Livingston County, north central Ford County and northwestern Iroquois County.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
