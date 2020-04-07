Chicago weather: Severe storms pelt city, suburbs with large hail

ABC7 viewers shared photos and video of hail the size of lacrosse balls in north suburban Evanston and golf ball-sized hail in Winnebago.
#hailstorm in #evanston dropping enormous lacrose sized hail. #nbc5 pic.twitter.com/p3nEbot1jM— John Hart (@johnbigrig) April 8, 2020
WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Chicago saw its warmest day of the year so far Tuesday, with many areas approaching 80 degrees by mid-afternoon.
The warm weather helped fuel severe storms as a cold front moved through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.
Much of the Chicago area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that expired at 11 p.m. Tuesday.