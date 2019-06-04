Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Severe storms possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is tracking the possibility of severe storms across the Chicago area late Tuesday night.

WATCH: Latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



Much of the Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe storms through the overnight hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.


While it will remain dry most of the evening, scattered strong storms are expected to move into the Chicago area after 10 p.m., meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

The main threats in any storms that develop will be gusty winds and small hail, as well as heavy downpours.

What is the 5 second rule for weather?
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countylake countylake county indianakankakee countykane countymchenry countywill countythunderstormradarweatherstormraintornadoforecastsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
Man sentenced in teen's sex trafficking death
'16 Shots' documentary to premiere at U of Chicago
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Columbia sculptures destroyed after "miscommunication"
Family of slain cabbie files suit against Uber and the driver involved
2-month-old girl from Channahon dies of child abuse, father charged
Show More
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Thanks to Trubisky, Chicago ranks 'Most Facial Hair Friendly City'
New York Legislature passes ban on cat declawing
Lyft to offer free English lessons to Chicago drivers
Aldi employees in Batavia pack disaster relief food boxes
More TOP STORIES News