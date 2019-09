EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for DeKalb County Tuesday morning.The warning issued by the National Weather Service is scheduled to remain in effect until 8:15 a.m. The NWS warns of 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and half-dollar size hail from the storms and hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.More storms are expected to move through the Chicago area late in the afternoon and the evening Tuesday. The area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.