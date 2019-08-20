Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially severe storms are expected to move through the Chicago area early in the afternoon on Tuesday.The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 p.m. for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties.Tuesday is an Accuweather Alert Day. There is a risk for the entire Chicago area, with a much greater chance for severe storms coming south of the city.Damaging winds are possible with the storms along with small hail and frequent lightning.The storms are expected in the early afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. before clearing out in the evening.