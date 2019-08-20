Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of area

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 p.m. for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties.
Tuesday is an Accuweather Alert Day. There is a risk for the entire Chicago area, with a much greater chance for severe storms coming south of the city.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
Damaging winds are possible with the storms along with small hail and frequent lightning.
The storms are expected in the early afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. before clearing out in the evening.