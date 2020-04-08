severe weather

Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for SW suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under the threat of severe weather for the second day in a row.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Livingston, Grundy, LaSalle counties southwest of Chicago until 9 p.m.

Storms are expected to develop along a cold front approaching the area Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

The area most at risk for severe weather will be along and south of I-80. Gusty winds and damaging hail will be the biggest threats with any storms that develop.

Severe storms pelted parts of the Chicago area with large hail Tuesday evening.

ABC7 viewers shared photos and video of hail the size of lacrosse balls in north suburban Evanston and golf ball-sized hail in Winnebago.



WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

In Evanston, hail dented several dozen cars near Dempster Street and Asbury Avenue. The hail also damaged windows in some homes in the area.

Chicago saw its warmest day of the year so far Tuesday, with many areas approaching 80 degrees by mid-afternoon.

The warm weather helped fuel severe storms as a cold front moved through the Chicago area Tuesday evening, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Much of the Chicago area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that expired at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherevanstonwinnebago countycook countylake countylake county indianaporter countydupage countykane countykankakee countywill countythunderstormforecastsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Chicago weather: Severe storms pelt area with large hail
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
Tornado hits far west of Chicago area
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring large hail, tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees 2nd consecutive day of largest spike in COVID-19 deaths
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces Chicago liquor sales curfew
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
21 shot, 7 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 2,756 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Andrea Bocelli to stream Easter performance from empty Duomo of Milan
Man killed by train in Loop after being pushed on tracks ID'd
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
What to know about Illinois' 15,078 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News