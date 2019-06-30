Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The hot and humid weather will continue Sunday with a possibility for severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois.

Illinois counties included are:

Cook
De Kalb
DuPage
Ford
Grundy
Iroquois
Kane

Kankakee
Kendall
La Salle
Lee
Livingston
Ogle
Will
Winnebago

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Livingston County until 7 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Boone, Lake McHenry Counties until 1:15 p.m.

Warm and humid with a fair chance of storms Sunday afternoon.



An isolated storm is possible Sunday between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms is possible between 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Severe weather is possible during that time.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

