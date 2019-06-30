Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5371854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Warm and humid with a fair chance of storms Sunday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The hot and humid weather will continue Sunday with a possibility for severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois.Illinois counties included are:CookDe KalbDuPageFordGrundyIroquoisKaneKankakeeKendallLa SalleLeeLivingstonOgleWillWinnebagoA Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Livingston County until 7 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Boone, Lake McHenry Counties until 1:15 p.m.An isolated storm is possible Sunday between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.The greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms is possible between 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Severe weather is possible during that time.