Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday night

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois.
Illinois counties included are:
Cook
De Kalb
DuPage
Ford
Grundy
Iroquois
Kane
Kankakee
Kendall
La Salle
Lee
Livingston
Ogle
Will
Winnebago
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Livingston County until 7 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Boone, Lake McHenry Counties until 1:15 p.m.
An isolated storm is possible Sunday between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms is possible between 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Severe weather is possible during that time.
What is a severe thunderstorm?