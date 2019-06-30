Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The hot and humid weather will continue Sunday with a possibility for severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area.

According to the Chicago OEMC, severe weather is approaching the Chicago Pride Parade route and people are being told to seek shelter immediately.



Officials are also holding floats due to approaching weather.



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry Counties until 2:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Boone County until 1:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Livingston County until 7 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois.

Illinois counties included are:

Cook
De Kalb
Ford
Grundy

Iroquois
Kankakee
Kendall
La Salle
Lee
Livingston
Ogle
Will

Winnebago
RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Warm and humid with a fair chance of storms Sunday afternoon.



The greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms is possible between 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Severe weather is possible during that time.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagothunderstormcook countyweatherstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 5, dies days after being rescued at Rainbow Beach Park
Teens wounded in I-57 shooting near Blue Island
Chicago weekend gun violence injures 47, kills 4
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Deputy dragged at nearly 50 mph during traffic stop
Man claims racial profiling for arrest while attached to IV
Gov. Pritzker signs executive order to protect transgender students
Show More
Chicago artist discusses his tribute to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Dem candidates defend Kamala Harris from 'racist' attacks
Convicted murderer at large after skipping end of his trial
Newsviews: Celebrating Pride Month
Naperville Ribfest: July 3-6
More TOP STORIES News