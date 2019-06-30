Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday night

Pride Parade Update: Thunderstorm approaching. Seek shelter immediately. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 30, 2019

Pride Parade Public Safety Update: Officials are holding floats that have not started along the route until further notice due to approaching weather. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) June 30, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The hot and humid weather will continue Sunday with a possibility for severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area.According to the Chicago OEMC, severe weather is approaching the Chicago Pride Parade route and people are being told to seek shelter immediately.Officials are also holding floats due to approaching weather.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry Counties until 2:15 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Boone County until 1:15 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect in Livingston County until 7 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of northern Illinois.Illinois counties included are:CookDe KalbFordGrundyIroquoisKankakeeKendallLa SalleLeeLivingstonOgleWillWinnebagoThe greatest chance for widespread thunderstorms is possible between 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Severe weather is possible during that time.