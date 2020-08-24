Weather

Chicago Weather: Showers, a few storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and a few storms Saturday. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 76, Low: 58

Monday: Sunny, great day. High: 74, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 80, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 79, Low: 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chance of rain. High: 72, Low: 56

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 68, Low: 48


