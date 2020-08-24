Chicago Weather: Showers, some thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers, some thunderstorms Monday. Highs in the low 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Clouds increase, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 47: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 73, Low: 46: Mild and windy. High: 76, Low: 52: Cooling down. High: 62, Low: 37: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 53, Low: 35: Slightly milder. High: 56, Low: 47: Sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 43