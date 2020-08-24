Weather

Chicago Weather: Showers, some thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers, some thunderstorms Monday. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Clouds increase, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 73, Low: 46

Wednesday: Mild and windy. High: 76, Low: 52

Thursday: Cooling down. High: 62, Low: 37

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 53, Low: 35

Saturday: Slightly milder. High: 56, Low: 47

Sunday: Sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 43


