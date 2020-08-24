Weather

Chicago Weather: Showers, storms end Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms end Saturday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Sunday: Gradual clearing. High: 49, Low: 31

Monday: Much warmer. High: 64, Low: 48

Tuesday: Windy, clouds increase. High: 61, Low: 37

Wednesday: Chilly, light rain early. High: 44, Low: 25

Thursday: Quite chilly. High: 42, Low: 24

Friday: Not as chilly. High: 50, Low: 42

Saturday: Much warmer. High: 66, Low: 41

