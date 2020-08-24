Weather

Chicago Weather: Showers, storms end, then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms give way to clear skies Thursday night. Lows in the 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 71, Low: 46

Wednesday: Windy and warmer. High: 76, Low: 49

Thursday: Cool with light showers in the morning. High: 56, Low: 36

Friday: Sunny with morning frost. High: 53, Low: 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, patchy light rain. High: 59, Low: 43

Sunday: Cold, mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 49, Low: 39

Monday: Cold with showers. High: 48, Low: 37


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hail cracks windshield, forcing emergency landing at O'Hare
IL COVID-19 positivity rate rising as 2,742 new cases reported
Grandmother, grandson found fatally shot at Chinatown hotel: police
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Trump's doctor: President tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days'
Southwest to start flying into O'Hare next year
Man wanted for grabbing woman on Woodridge bike path: police
Show More
'The Road Up' follows 4 Chicagoans on journey to independence
Italian-American group holds Columbus Day rally
White Sox part ways with manager Rick Renteria
Evette's blends Lebanese, Mexican cuisines through Midwestern lens
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News