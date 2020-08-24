Chicago Weather: Showers, storms end, then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms give way to clear skies Thursday night. Lows in the 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 71, Low: 46: Windy and warmer. High: 76, Low: 49: Cool with light showers in the morning. High: 56, Low: 36: Sunny with morning frost. High: 53, Low: 35: Mostly cloudy, patchy light rain. High: 59, Low: 43: Cold, mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 49, Low: 39: Cold with showers. High: 48, Low: 37