Chicago Weather: Showers, storms end, then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms give way to clear skies Thursday night. Lows in the 40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 71, Low: 46
Wednesday: Windy and warmer. High: 76, Low: 49
Thursday: Cool with light showers in the morning. High: 56, Low: 36
Friday: Sunny with morning frost. High: 53, Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, patchy light rain. High: 59, Low: 43
Sunday: Cold, mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High: 49, Low: 39
Monday: Cold with showers. High: 48, Low: 37
