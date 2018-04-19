WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Slick roads lead to crashes across area

Slick roads led to crashes across the Chicago area, including one in Broadview that led to a car falling off the roadway. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The snow has moved out of the Chicago area Thursday morning, but has left some slick conditions on roads across the area.

In Broadview, police said there were three separate crashes on the Cermak Bridge. The first call they got was at 5:45 a.m. after a vehicle rolled over.

The second came a few minutes after. In that crash, police said a black car lost control and crashes through the guard railing and fell over the bridge, landing near the railroad tracks.

"When I started coming down Cermak Road, I noticed a lot of traffic coming north, which is not normal, and as I was coming up there was an ambulance, a fire truck and a police car at the bottom of Cermak Road," said Kevin O'Toole.

The driver of the car was taken to Loyola. Authorities have not released the driver's condition.

The third crash happened just after that major rollover. That vehicle ended up hitting a wall.

In Brookfield, vehicle crashed into a home, damaging a brick wall and the front lawn. There than two dozen crashes have been reported in DuPage County.

Overnight, drivers had a few issues with slick roads. On Lake Shore Drive near Oakwood, a car ended up crashing into a ditch and there was another crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway after a car slammed into a median.

The first 18 days in April this year are the second coldest on record, with an average of 36.0 degrees. In 1881, the average temperature was 36.2 degrees.

Thursday, clouds should break in the afternoon, leading to sunshine and gusty winds, especially near the lake, with high temperatures in the mid 40s.
