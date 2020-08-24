Chicago Weather: Slightly warmer, brief PM shower Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6395783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slightly warmer on Monday, with a brief shower possible in the evening. Highs in the low 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 84, Low: 67: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 79, Low: 65: Showers early, then sunny. High: 85, Low: 64: Hot, but not too humid. High: 90, Low: 59: Much cooler, pleasant and breezy. High: 76, Low: 58: Sunny, low humidity. High: 83, Low: 59: Sunny with PM storms. High: 79, Low: 55