Chicago Weather: Snow and ice persists overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers and wintry mix continue overnight with snow accumulation from 1-4 inches and ice accumulation possible. Travel remains treacherous. Lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 32, Low: 27

Sunday: Morning snow, mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 29

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 32, Low: 20

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
