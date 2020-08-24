Chicago Weather: Snow and ice persists overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers and wintry mix continue overnight with snow accumulation from 1-4 inches and ice accumulation possible. Travel remains treacherous. Lows around 30.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 32, Low: 27
Sunday: Morning snow, mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 26
Tuesday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 29
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 25
Friday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 32, Low: 20
