Chicago Weather: Snow and ice persists overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers and wintry mix continue overnight with snow accumulation from 1-4 inches and ice accumulation possible. Travel remains treacherous. Lows around 30.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 32, Low: 27: Morning snow, mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 26: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 37, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 34, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High: 32, Low: 20