Chicago Weather: Snow continues Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow continues on-and-off Tuesday with several inches of accumulation possible in some areas. Highs near the freezing mark.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes. High: 32, Low: 21
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 7
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 5
Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 30, Low: 16
Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 31, Low: 25
Sunday: Snow to mix. High: 33, Low: 30
Monday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 32, Low: 26
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News