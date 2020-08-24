Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow continues Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow continues on-and-off Tuesday with several inches of accumulation possible in some areas. Highs near the freezing mark.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes. High: 32, Low: 21

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 7

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25, Low: 5

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 30, Low: 16

Saturday: Partly cloudy, snow at night. High: 31, Low: 25

Sunday: Snow to mix. High: 33, Low: 30

Monday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 32, Low: 26

