Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads across area

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snowfall of the season Friday, and the mix of rain and snow created slick roads for the morning commute.The snow made visibility poor and while it is not expected to accumulate on roadways, it is making the pavement wet. The snow is expected to continue throughout the morning before tapering off in the afternoon, with some flurries still lingering.By 9 a.m., Ottawa had received two inches of snow, DeKalb had 1.9 inches of snow, Libteryville has 1.8 inches of snow, Lake Zurich had 1.7 inches of snow and Aurora had an inch of snow.Eight-year-old twins Aidan and Tommy Dunne couldn't wait to strap on their boots and play in the fresh snow. They even skipped breakfast."Me and Tommy love the snow because I think it's the best season ever," Aidan said."We get to play in the snow and wrestle each other and have fun," Tommy said.Children bundled up for their bus pick-ups in Gurnee, skipping off to school surrounded by the breathtaking winter landscape with snow draping the trees and this river. Meanwhile, dogs like Lola the Pekingese reveled in it."It's wet, but it doesn't matter to her, she just wants to get out and I mean honestly it's not that cold," Gurnee resident Candace Flory.In Chicago, commuters in the Loop dressed in layers to brave the big chill. Salt trucks were out to get ahead of the storm, while drivers navigated through a slick commute."I miss the snow because my kids love to play in it, but I don't like to drive in it. The roads are slippery. My husband called me and said there's lots of accidents," said Gurnee resident Megan Anders.Storm Tracker live got up close to a crash on Route 41 in north suburban Wadsworth where a Honda Accord got into a crash with a Fed Ex truck that rolled over, reminding people how treacherous these weather conditions can be."Some people need to slow down and be a little careful because you know some people are driving slow and some people are driving fast," said Gurnee resident Vincent Peak.