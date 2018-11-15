Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads, especially south of city and NW Indiana

Snow is making roads slippery Thursday, especially for areas south of Chicago and in northwest Indiana.A slushy accumulation is expected on the roads throughout the day. There will be some slippery spots on the roads during the day Thursday and into the evening commute.Areas north of I-80 are expected to end up with less than an inch of snow, with areas south of I-80 and northwest Indiana could get 1-3 inches of snow. By 9:30 a.m., Bourbonnais received 1.8 inches of snow and Kankakee received 1.5 inches of snow. In northwest Indiana, Merrillville received 2 inches of snow.Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are posted downstate and in parts of Indiana.Treacherous conditions in northwest Indiana made it tough for drivers to see, slowing traffic to a crawl in some areas."I've just traveled for about a quarter mile and I've slid back and forth already and I'm not even going fast," said driver George Kettell.David Oliver is driving from Ann Arbor Michigan to Minnesota, he stopped for gas in Hammond after seeing several crashes."Just driving slow, being easy on the brake and easy on the gas," Oliver said.In Merrillville, a thick blanket of snow covered neighborhoods where people grabbed their shovels to clear their drive ways and dug out brushes clean off their cars.Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs are getting hit the hardest by the storm that developed throughout the morning. Storm Tracker spotting several accidents on I-57 south of Kankakee before daybreak."They were saying last night that we were going to get snow, but I didn't think it was going to be this heavy," said driver Tony Skoda.In the city, the snow started falling just after 7 a.m., powdering areas like Taylor Street and Loomis as commuters waited for the bus. Chicago is deploying over 200 vehicles to clear the roads.Meanwhile, the O'Neill family enjoyed the wintery blast on their walk to school."I'm happy to see it," Annie O'Neill said. "I really like snow and when it gets more packed, I can play in it."At least two inches of snow fell in Hammond and with low temperatures, drivers will have to be extra careful to watch out for ice.