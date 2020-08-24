Chicago Weather: Snow diminishes Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes Tuesday. Highs in the upper teens.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes. High: 18, Low: 2: Light PM snow. High: 21, Low: 9: Limited sun. High: 26, Low: 16: A few flurries. High: 27, Low: 4: Some sunshine. High: 25, Low: 7: Light snow/rain. High: 33, Low: 20: Slightly milder. High: 35, Low: 28