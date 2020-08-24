Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow ends early Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow ends early Saturday night with wind chills -10 to -25. Lows in the negative-teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Extremely cold, with wind chills to -30. High: 6, Low: -2

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow. High: 11, Low: 5

Tuesday: Light snow. High: 18, Low: 2

Wednesday: Sunny then more snow late. High: 22, Low: 6

Thursday: Morning snow. High: 28, Low: 12

Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 25, Low: 9

Saturday: Snow showers. High: 27, Low: 7

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
